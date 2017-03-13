Former X Factor finalist Lloyd Daniels has shared a steamy bathroom selfie as he updates fans on his progress after recently undergoing hair transplant surgery.
The 25-year-old singer, who finished in fifth place on the 2009 series of the ITV singing competition, posted a ‘throwback’ photo of himself in the bathroom with just a towel covering his modesty four days after undergoing the procedure.
“Giving away less than I would in speedos right?” Daniels captioned the image. “Throwback to last week when I had longer hair and a face mask that smelt nice but looked a bit like 💩.”
Revealing how he is doing since the surgery, which he underwent at a clinic in Yorkshire last Thursday (March 9) he added: “Swelling from the transplant is started to go down today. More updates to come next week!”
Daniels, who was mentored by Cheryl Cole during his time on The X Factor and has since forged a career in musical theatre, has shared his experiences of getting a hair transplant on social media in recent days, revealing he has struggled with hair loss and resulting insecurity.
In an earlier post to the social media site, Daniels said he hoped to inspire others who feel insecure about hair loss to feel more confident.
Sharing a short video with his natural hairline on display last week, he wrote: “I want all Women and Men to know how uncomfortable I’ve felt over the past few years with my hairline.
“This is a big deal for me… I’d rather be naked than show you this but here’s me showing you my biggest insecurity.”
Tomorrow is the day. I’m not sure if you saw my previous post but if not definitely check it out. After a mental amount of chopping by @gerrardreilly today I am ready for my hair transplant at @juvidaclinics – thankyou for all the support so far, I want all Women and Men to know how uncomfortable I’ve felt over the past few years with my hairline. This is a big deal for me… I’d rather be naked than show you this but here’s me showing you my biggest insecurity. There are ways of making a difference to how you feel within. Mine starts tomorrow. Ps. My hairline in this video isn’t my natural hairline… it’s been shaved back for the procedure so check my last post for more info.
Just a day later he shared a picture of himself at the clinic immediately after undergoing the procedure.
“Thank you for all your support!” he wrote. “I really mean it – I hope that people can realise that this is a struggle for some and that there is a way of maintaining comfort with a hair transplant if you’ve suffered hair loss whether you are Male or Female. It happens to many.”
I hope this inspires some of you to make a step if you feel how ive felt for a long time! Today was the day of my Artas Robotic Hair Transplant at @juvidaclinics and its been a great success so far. Minimal pain during the anesthetic injections beforehand but complete comfort from both the team and the procedure itself. Im home now and resting (slightly sore but nothing to moan about and im sure itll wear off tomorrow) This photo was taking after the follicle removal when the team were able to show me how my new hairline would look. Im completely satisfied already and will update as the days go on to show you the ‘after’ pictures. Thankyou for all your support! I really mean it – I hope that people can realise that this is a struggle for some and that there is a way of maintaining comfort with a hair transplant if you’ve suffered hair loss whether you are Male or Female. It happens to many. Thankyou @juvidaclinics for today. Can’t recommend you enough! Ps. The swelling above my eyebrows and tape is normal and will go down over the next few days. #artashair #robotichairtransplant #hairtransformation #hairtransplant
