Former X Factor finalist Lloyd Daniels has shared a steamy bathroom selfie as he updates fans on his progress after recently undergoing hair transplant surgery.

The 25-year-old singer, who finished in fifth place on the 2009 series of the ITV singing competition, posted a ‘throwback’ photo of himself in the bathroom with just a towel covering his modesty four days after undergoing the procedure.

“Giving away less than I would in speedos right?” Daniels captioned the image. “Throwback to last week when I had longer hair and a face mask that smelt nice but looked a bit like 💩.”

Revealing how he is doing since the surgery, which he underwent at a clinic in Yorkshire last Thursday (March 9) he added: “Swelling from the transplant is started to go down today. More updates to come next week!”

Giving away less than I would in speedos right? Throwback to last week when I had longer hair and a face mask that smelt nice but looked a bit like 💩 Swelling from the transplant is started to go down today. More updates to come next week! Hope you’ve had a slick weekend A post shared by Lloyd Daniels (@lloyddanielsuk) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Daniels, who was mentored by Cheryl Cole during his time on The X Factor and has since forged a career in musical theatre, has shared his experiences of getting a hair transplant on social media in recent days, revealing he has struggled with hair loss and resulting insecurity.

In an earlier post to the social media site, Daniels said he hoped to inspire others who feel insecure about hair loss to feel more confident.

Sharing a short video with his natural hairline on display last week, he wrote: “I want all Women and Men to know how uncomfortable I’ve felt over the past few years with my hairline.

“This is a big deal for me… I’d rather be naked than show you this but here’s me showing you my biggest insecurity.”

Just a day later he shared a picture of himself at the clinic immediately after undergoing the procedure.

“Thank you for all your support!” he wrote. “I really mean it – I hope that people can realise that this is a struggle for some and that there is a way of maintaining comfort with a hair transplant if you’ve suffered hair loss whether you are Male or Female. It happens to many.”

More stories:

Colton Haynes get engaged to boyfriend Jeff Leatham – with a little help from Cher

Single & Fabulous? | ‘Can we really be monogamous and live happily ever after?’