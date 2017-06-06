One of the London Bridge attackers was panicked that his daughter was going to “turn gay”.

Over the weekend three men mowed down several people on London Bridge before attacking others with knives at Borough Market. Just eight minutes after the horrific incident began, the three individuals were shot dead by police.

Seven people were killed and a further 48 were left injured.

One of the attackers, Rachid Redouane, 30, married Briton Charisse O’Leary, 38, in 2012, but they eventually became estranged after she refused to convert to his extremist views.

According to a family friend, Redouane was concerned about the impact western culture was having on his daughter, and his fears led to him banning her from watching television in case it “made her gay”.



A family friend told The Sun: “I just didn’t agree with what he wanted. He didn’t want Amina to go to dance classes and I wasn’t having that.

“He didn’t want her watching things on TV either in case it made her gay.”

Following the incident, police have appealed to those who may have more information concerning the three men involved.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement: We would urge the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling us in confidence on 0800 789321 or in an emergency calling 999.”