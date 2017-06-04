Seven people have been killed and at least 48 injured in a terror incident in London.

Police were called to reports of a white van hitting pedestrians at London Bridge and stabbings at nearby Borough Market shortly after 10pm on Saturday (June 3).

Three suspects, wearing what police have confirmed to be hoax explosive vests, were shot and killed by officers.

It is the third terror attack in the UK in less than three months following a car and knife attack at Westminster in March, which left five people dead, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.

View of #LondonBridge from the News building tonight – feeling sick about this. pic.twitter.com/DZ3F0dqhjW — Ben Kelly (@BenKellyMusic) June 3, 2017

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge, before three men disembarked the vehicle and began attacking bystanders and those in the busy pubs and bars at nearby Borough Market.

One witness, Gerard, told the BBC: “They were running up shouting, ‘This is for Allah.’ They stabbed this girl maybe 10 times, 15 times. She was going, ‘Help me, help me.'”

Another witness, Steven Gibbs, also told the BBC: “A black cab drove past and the driver shouted, ‘Terrorist attack, run!’

“I stood up to take a look and then all of a sudden there were gunshots. Lots of people were screaming.”

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has confirmed that police believe three people were involve din the attack, and that all three were shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of police receiving the first reports of an incident.

“Our understanding is that three people were involved in the attack… the threat that they posed was neutralised within eight minutes,” she said.

The scene from the News Building this morning over #LondonBridge and #BoroughMarket pic.twitter.com/R8bK2hRvM3 — Ben Kelly (@BenKellyMusic) June 4, 2017

“A very high priority for us to identify, work out who they are, where they came from”.

London Bridge and neighbouring Southwark Bridge remain closed on Sunday morning, along with other roads roads in the vicinity including Borough High Street and Lower Thames Street.

The Metropolitan Police have set up a casualty bureau on 0800 096 1233 and 020 7158 0197 for people concerned about friends or relatives