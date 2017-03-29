Billy Reilich is best known for starring on The Ellen Show, but that’s all about to change.

After making regular appearances on the chat show with his top off, the hunk has managed to bag himself a role in E!’s new reality series, What Happens In The Abbey…

Viewers of the show will get to see what goes on behind the scenes at the legendary gay club, and will be given an in-depth look into the lives of the hot guys who work behind the bar every night.

But before the show premieres in May, we thought you might want reminding about Billy’s hottest ever moments – just to get you even more excited for the show.

Check him out below:



