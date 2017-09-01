L’Oréal has terminated its partnerships with its first transgender model after she spoke out about racism.

Munroe Berdorf, who was unveiled as one of the faces of the compant’s #YoursTruly True Match campaign last week alongside stars like Cheryl, Katie Piper and and Gary Thompson, had her contract terminated on Friday after saying that she “all” white people were complicit in racial violence.

The 29-year-old model and trans activist wrote on Facebook: “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.

“Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***.

“Come see me when you realise that racism isn’t learned, it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege.

“Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk.

“Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay f***** at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears.”

L’Oréal confirmed in a statement on Friday that they were cutting ties with Bergdorf in the wake of the remarks.

“L’Oréal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her,” the company wrote on Twitter.

L’Oréal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her. — L’Oréal Paris UK (@LOrealParisUK) September 1, 2017

The company’s decision has widely criticised online, with many pointing out the hypocrisy of a brand that claims to champion diversity but sacks a transgender woman of colour for speaking out about racism.

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander was among those to call out the brand, writing: “L’Oréal champions profit and is a company that’s chosen to silence a PoC who’s dared to speak out about racism and her own lived experience.”

L’Oréal champions profit and is a company that’s chosen to silence a PoC who’s dared to speak out about racism and her own lived experienc

L’Oréal champions profit and is a company that’s chosen to silence a PoC who’s dared to speak out about racism and her own lived experience https://t.co/pEe8bBNkZZ — olly 🌙 (@alexander_olly) September 1, 2017

Other users agreed.

“She was speaking about white supremacy and how racism is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy. This is absolutely shameful,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another added: “Firing a trans woman of colour because she spoke out about racism? Shameful. Reconsider.”

This is a huge mistake on your part guys. Firing a trans woman of colour because she spoke out about racism? Shameful. Reconsider. — Tom [PositiveLad] (@PositiveLad) September 1, 2017

how can you claim to champion diversity and then fire her for speaking out against systemic racism?? — Hayley (@HixxiDustButt) September 1, 2017

You should be ashamed of that decision. You should have stood up for her. Nice to see you don’t actually care about diversity — Alice Beggs 🌻 (@AliceBeggs) September 1, 2017

She was speaking about white supremacy and how racism is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy. This is absolutely shameful. — Mia (@MiaIsDrunk) September 1, 2017

Attitude has approached Bergdorf for comment.

More stories:

God’s Own Country review: ‘A heart-bursting romance and new gay classic’

Troye Sivan to star opposite Nicole Kidman in gay conversion therapy film ‘Boy Erased’