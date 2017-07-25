One Direction might be enjoying an extended ‘hiatus’, but almost two years after the former X Factor foursome went their separate ways, it seems one part of the band’s legacy just won’t quit.

Throughout the course of their musical career – which began when five teenage boys were thrown together by Simon Cowell at the bootcamp stage of the ITV singing competition back in 2010 – band members Louis Tomlinson, 25, and Harry Styles, 23, have been dogged by rumours that they’re in a romantic relationship.

Fans who’ve long-believed that the chart-topping stars only have eyes for each other even coined a name for the supposed couple, ‘Larry Stylinson’, and the question of whether ‘Larry’ is real has long divided One Direction’s passionate fanbase.

Now, however, Louis has finally addressed the rumours – and he’s put talk of a romantic relationship with Dunkirk star Harry to bed once and for all.

Asked by The Sun’s Dan Wootton what his views on the ‘Larry conspiracy’ were, the ‘Just Hold On’ singer admitted he’d “never actually been asked about it directly.”

The ‘Just Hold On’ singer continued: “It’s a funny thing. I mean look, people can believe what they want to believe, but I just think it comes across sometimes as disrespectful to the ones I love, you know, like[girlfriend] Eleanor [Calder, his girlfriend].

He added: “I think it’s one of these things that people love to buy into but in reality obviously there’s no truth to it. Obviously.”

Louis, who welcomed his first child, a son named Freddie, with former hairstylist Briana Jungwirth in January 2016, also admitted to The Sun that the ‘Larry’ rumours ended up hurting his friendship with Styles.

“It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy” he said. “When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now.

“It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable.

“I think it shows that it was never anything real, if I can use that word.”

