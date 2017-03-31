Let’s be honest, not everyone was initially here for Louisa Johnson (but we were, because we’ve got taste).

She won one of the lowest rated series of The X Factor, but her first single ‘So Good’ still managed to hang around the charts for a while – and sold over 300,000 copies.

But instead of pulling a Fleur East and fading into the background, Louisa has only gone and released arguably the best single of the year so far.

‘Best Behaviour’ is a throbbing, club-ready track that plays off the tropical pop trend without feeling dated, while managing to sound like something Azerbaijan might enter into the Eurovision Song Contest.

Louisa’s delivered an absolute banger of a single that deserves to scale the charts, and we couldn’t be more pleased for her. We’re offically stans now.

Basically, what a BOP.

Watch the video below:

