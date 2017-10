Alex Bowen has stripped off for his new calendar.

The absolute hunk, who rose to fame on Love Island back in 2016, has decided to bare – almost – everything in the steamy photoshoot.

Alex, who’s one of Love Island’s success stories thanks to his relationship with Olivia Buckland still going strong, clearly isn’t shy about showing off the goods.

Take a look below:





