Love Island may have come to an end, but the hysteria around the stars has yet to calm down.

Kem and Chris are heading for a #1 on the Official Chart, there’s a spin-off ITV2 show in the works and now fellow star Jamie Jewitt is showing off his modelling past.

The hunk, who starred in numerous fashion campaigns before hitting the big time on the reality show, worked for the likes of Dolce and Gabbanna and Tom Ford during his career in front of the camera.

In one particularly racy shoot, the star laid himself bare and showed off his package – why didn’t we know this sooner?

It’s not the first time Jamie has bared all.

While performing a strip tease for the girls in the villa, Jamie threw caution (and his pants) to the wind and flashed at the cameras.

Meanwhile, fancy a quick reminder of of Chris ‘baseball bat’ Hughes? Take a peek here.

More stories:

Male sports stars strip naked for Dieux du Stade 2018 calendar

This gay couple have been together since before homosexuality was decriminalised