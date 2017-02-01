RuPaul’s longtime producer and songwriter Lucian Piane has blamed his recent spate of erratic behaviour on a prolonged psychosis induced by ingesting too much medical marijuana.

Piane sparked outrage and concern last November with a series of tweets in which he attacked everyone from RuPaul and Anderson Cooper to Madonna and Lady Gaga, before going on a racist and anti-Semitic rant.

“If Jews stopped the Holocaust victim shit we would all get along”, the 36-year-old wrote at the time, before referring to RuPaul the “wisest n****r” he knew.

Piane was roundly condemned at the time, including by several Drag Race alumnae, but now the musician has apologised for his actions, blaming his behaviour on a long-lasting psychosis induced by eating too much marijuana, which he claims he was using to treat an undiagnosed medical issue that had left him bed-ridden.

“Id like to extend an apology to anyone who might have been offended by what I said during my “marijuana psychosis” (according to UCLA doctors) over the past few months,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (January 31).

“A few months ago I ate 800mg of cannabis edibles in a 48 hour period (a does is 5mg) and that much apparently takes a while to get out of your system.

“While it was very eye-opening and enlightening, I realize some people were hurt by things I said and for that I’m sorry.”

Piane’s full post reads:

I’d like to extend an apology to anyone who might have been offended by what I said during my “marijuana psychosis” (according to UCLA doctors) over the past few months. A few months ago I ate 800mg of cannabis edibles in a 48 hour period (a dose is 5mg) and that much apparently takes a while to get out of your system. While it was very eye-opening and enlightening, I realize some people were hurt by things I said and for that I’m sorry. Why did I eat so much? Well, I was basically bed-ridden for months prior to that with a physical illness that doctors couldn’t figure out. I even had to pull out of Drag Race because i didn’t have the energy to do any work. (Hence the financial issues — I could barely do any work for almost a year.) I would even have to lie down after standing for 10 minutes. I saw 5 medical specialists and they had no answers. I was desperate for relief from what was full body pain and terrible fatigue. The marijuana binge did, in fact, nearly cure me, so I don’t regret it, but I am sorry to have hurt anyone along the way. I am now feeling much better. Onward and upward! Thanks for the many messages of love and support.

