British actor Luke saw his debut appearance on Ellen this week marked by a rather enjoyable trip down memory lane.
Well, enjoyable for us, anyway.
The 37-year-old Beauty and the Beast star, who plays Gaston in Disney’s eagerly-anticipated live action remake of the cartoon classic sat down for a chat with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, where the chat show host introduced him with a series of shirtless selfies the actor had posted to Instagram over the years.
The adoring audience went wild, but could Ellen’s plan have backfired?
As Evans’ face went a little red he tells Ellen: “Well, you’ve ruined it now. I won’t post another one.”
Just as were about to begin writing a letter of complaint ordering Ellen be taken off air for good, the 59-year-old comedian saved the day, replying: “No, now you have to top them.”
Things only got better from there, and after playing a home clip of a shirtless Evans singing along to Adele, Ellen ordered him into the shower to show off his pipes some more.
You’ll have to watch it to see what happens next:
While we’re here and as Ellen so kindly raised the subject, we thought we might as well investigate some Mr Evans’ selfies in closer detail…
