Luke Evans has opened up about being a gay actor in Hollywood.

The Beauty and the Beast star, who came out in an interview with The Advocate at 22, has managed to keep his private life out of the spotlight while carving a hugely successful film career for himself.

In a new interview with The Jackal, the hunky actor has insisted that believes his sexuality should have no bearing on his status as a leading Hollywood man.

“I don’t think about it. I don’t feel they’re connected. Talent, success, what you do in your personal life – I don’t see how one should have an effect on the other. I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life,” Evans said.

He then went on to reveal why he likes to keep his private life so private, explaining that he wants to keep the people he loves “protected”.

“As an actor you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery. There’s a dignity to keeping private. I’m trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to protect the people in my life. Like my family. They don’t do press.

“They don’t do interviews. I don’t get photographed with them. Although everyone knows they’re my mum and dad in the Valleys. It’s the choice I’ve made,” he added.

Luke has had a hugely successful career in Hollywood, and has starred in blockbusters including The Girl on the Train, The Hobbit, and Fast & Furious 6.

More news:

Ireland to end religious based discrimination against LGBT teachers and health workers

Celebrations as first same-sex weddings take place in Ireland