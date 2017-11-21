Of Kith and Kin at Sheffield Theatres and the Bush Theatre. By Chris Thompson Robert Hastie Director James Perkins Designer Prema Mehta Lighting Designer Ella Wahlström Sound Designer Vicky Richardson Casting Director Cast Joanna Bacon Donna Berlin James Lance Chetna Pandya Joshua Silver

Luke Evans found the perfect way to cure Monday morning blues this week.

The openly gay Hollywood hunk stripped off yesterday morning for his fans on social media, while complaining about not being ready for the week ahead just like the rest of us.

However, instead of looking a hot mess like us, Luke looked anything but his tiny black pants. We can think of worse ways to wake up.

The Beauty and the Beast star, who came out in an interview with The Advocate at 22, has managed to keep his private life out of the spotlight while carving a hugely successful film career for himself.

In an interview with The Jackal earlier this year, the hunky actor insisted that believes his sexuality should have no bearing on his status as a leading Hollywood man.

“I don’t think about it. I don’t feel they’re connected. Talent, success, what you do in your personal life – I don’t see how one should have an effect on the other. I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life,” Evans said.

“As an actor you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery. There’s a dignity to keeping private. I’m trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to protect the people in my life. Like my family. They don’t do press.