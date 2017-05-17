A new campaign from Lynx asks ‘is it ok for guys to experiment with other guys?’

The campaign from the men’s grooming brand is called ‘is it ok for guys’, and it looks at cultural ideas of what masculinity is, and questions whether it’s acceptable for men to step outside of the rigid roles that have been typically assigned to men.

The advert for the campaign features different kinds of men who ask questions about the supposed ‘rules’ of masculinity. These include “is it ok to not like sport?”, “is it ok to be a virgin?”, “is it ok for me to be the little spoon?”.

On their website, Lynx explain the purpose of the campaign: “Young guys live in a world filled with labels and limits. In fact, over 50% of them have been told that a real man should behave a certain way. Pressure that ultimately makes bullying, depression and suicide so common among men.



“#isitokforguys kicks off Lynx’s mission to expose the pressure guys feel to ‘be a man’ and empower them to be whoever they damn well want. Together with our partners, we want to fight those limitations and create a society where there is no wrong way to be a man. No labels. No limits on what men can or cannot be.”

The campaign is supported by a series of online videos in which men like Josh Franceschi and Anthony Joshua answer questions about subjects like doing yoga or wearing jewellery.

Watch the whole ad below:

