Rapper Macklemore called for same-sex marriage after a performance of his equal marriage song ‘Same Love’ at the National Rugby League grand final.

The rapper found himself at the centre of Australia’s equal marriage debate after revealing his decision to perform the song, and former rugby player Tony Wall started a petition to ban the song.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott supported the petition, stating that “Footy fans shouldn’t be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport!”

However, that didn’t stop the rapper who took to the stage at the grand final today (October 1) to sing the song, News.com reports.

During the performance, the stage was surrounded by clusters of multicoloured balloons which were thrown around by the audience. When Macklemore finished performing the song, he said: “Equality for all” as rainbow smoke filled the air.

Then, when the rapper left the stage, monitors inside the stadium showed the words: “We stand for equality.”

‘Same Love’, in support of equal marriage and LGBT rights, has since shot to number one on the Australian charts.

Australia’s controversial equal marriage poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Many Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

The result of Australia’s poll, which will see registered voters aged 18 and over answer the question ‘Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?’, is set to be announced on November 15.

