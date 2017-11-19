When it was reported last year that Macklemore had purchased a naked oil painting of Justin Bieber, the world collectively scratched its head.

No the ‘Same Love’ rapper has revealed exactly how he came to own the unlikely artwork, which depicts The Biebs in the nude with a pancake covering his nether regions and hangs above his bed.

Yes, you read right.

Asked about the painting on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Macklemore explained its origins before joking that he now uses Justin’s naked visage to help with orgasm.

“I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house. No one took it,” the 34-year-old explained.

“I’m very proud of it, and it’s become a huge headline. It’s like, ‘Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber dick pancake painting,’ and it’s part of my thing now. So it goes right above my bed and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare at it if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down.”

The artwork was apparently created by Etsy user Dan Lacey, who told Vulture last year he was unaware Macklemore purchased the piece.

The artist says he named the image the “Bieber crotch pancake” and that it represents what he calls the ‘Prescient Pancake’ phenomenon.

“To me, pancakes happen at a spiritual level,” he explained, “sometimes expressing themselves as eroticism.”

While we commend Dan’s work, it’s fair to say it sadly may have been rendered obsolete by those full-frontal photos of The Biebs from a couple of years back – unless you’re in the ‘Prescient Pancake’ game, that is.

