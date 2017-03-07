Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke has thrown his hat into the online dating ring with he launch of his very own dating app for gay men.

The reality star, who came out as gay last year after previously identifying as bisexual, has teamed up with the creators of the dating app Bumble to create a new app called ‘Chappy’, billed as a “new chapter in gay dating” which will “change up the online dating game for gay and bi men.”

The app launched this week with the promise of offering men ultimate control over what kind of encounter or partner they are looking for depending on their mood.

Through its unique sliding ‘Chappy scale’ users can search for a Mr. Right or a Mr. Right Now, and are only matched with compatible guys looking for the same – something developers say will make awkward ‘what are you looking for’ exchanges a thing of the past.

“We want to give gay men the opportunity to have conversations that match their intentions,” says Locke. “Choice is at the heart of Chappy, it’s why we created the ‘Chappy Scale’ offering ‘Mr. Right’ or ‘Mr. Right Now’.

The 29-year-old adds: “We appreciate that for many men the ‘Mr. Right’ function will be their default – and we’re very proud to finally give Chappy users that opportunity.”

Much like Tinder, Chappy users must be verified via Facebook, so users can know exactly who they’re talking to. You can also wave goodbye to pesky anonymous profiles, too – having a profile picture is another of the stipulations, with developers hoping it will help make the app friendly and accessible for all.

It remains to be seen whether users will be deleting rival apps to make space for the newbie, but here’s hoping Chappy can help some of us find our happy ever after…

