This week brought with it the news that a big budget film about the early years of Madonna’s career is in the works – but there’s one lady who won’t be queuing up for popcorn come release day.

The Queen of Pop took to Instagram to blast the film, provisionally titled Blond Ambition, just hours after news broke that Elyse Hollander’s script had been picked up by Universal.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story,” Madonna wrote. “Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”

The 58-year-old didn’t mince her words as she added: “Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

Set in New York in the early ’80s, Blond Ambition is set to follow Madonna Louise Ciccone as she works on her debut album, 1983’s Madonna, and navigates a notirously sexist industry while juggling her personal life and the early pressures of fame.

Producers Michael De Luca (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Brett Ratner (Prison Break) are attached to the project, which was voted the most popular unproduced screenplay in Hollywood last year.

