A never-before-seen letter in which Madonna brands fellow stars Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone “horribly mediocre” is to go up for auction.

The Queen of Pop is alleged to have written the note for US actor John Enos, who she briefly dated in the early 1990s, news.com.au reports.

In it, the iconic entertainer voices her distress at a public backlash against her work, before taking a swipe at her “less interesting and exciting” contemporaries who she believes “are reaping the benefits of the roads I’ve paved.”

In a possible reference to the wave of public criticism she endured following the publication of her controversial and sexually explicit photography book Sex in 1992, Madonna writes: “I’m just so uncomfortable in my own skin right now.”

The singer goes on to explain: “…Until now I’ve always felt unstoppable and could do whatever I liked. I never thought twice. Now I have made so many people angry that I’m being punished and basically made to be quiet and sit in a corner which other less interesting and exciting people are reaping the benefits of the roads I’ve paved.”

Taking aim at fellow icons Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone, she continues: “It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have.

“Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die but they’re so horribly mediocre and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

Madonna, whose fifth studio album Erotica accompanied the release of the infamous Sex, continues to bemoan the backlash to her sexually-liberated work, telling Enos she she believes she has been “born in the wrong place and time and probably the wrong sex.”

She adds: “I don’t think I can play the game to be accepted. I’m too intelligent, I have too much pride”.

Signing off the handwritten note, the star concludes: “My bitterness gathers like dust”.

The two page letter, which has according to the auction site been up for auction by Darlene Lutz, a “long-time personal friend” of the singer, is expected to fetch between $3000-$5000 (£2322-£3870) when bidding opens next week.

