Madonna has proved once again she’s a versatile performer after dressing up as both Beauty and the Beast for a costume party this weekend.

The Queen of Pop showed off her fancy dress skills on Instagram as she donned a beastly Belle outfit for a party celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Donning the classic yellow princess dress, Madonna couple the girly look with a terrifying beast’s head to give her own chilling spin on the Disney classic ahead of the live action remake’s release this Friday (March 17).

Beauty and the Beast ! 💛🐗👩‍⚕️🎉🎉🎉😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

Elegant and Lady Like. Confident yet Loving. 💛 Thats what matters! 🐗 @stevenkleinstudio 🎉 happy Purim! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

The singer, who recently adopted two twin sisters from Malawi, looked slightly more recognisable later in the evening after removing the animal head.

Sharing a picture of herself with artist JR, who was dressed up as the Pope, she wrote: “Sometimes you just have to take off the mask and confess!”

Sometimes you just have to take off the mask and confess! 💛🐗😇🎉😂🙏🏻 Thank you @jr A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is just around the corner from hitting the big screens.

The film’s stars Emma Watson (Belle) and Dan Stevens (The Beast) sat down with Attitude for our brand new April issue – available to download now and in shops now – which also sees the film’s director Bill Condon, discuss the film’s small but significant gay twist and the heartbreaking true story that helped shape the 1991 original.

The April issue of Attitude is out now. To buy in print click here, or subscribe at subscribeme.to/attitude. To buy a digital copy, visit pocketmags.com/attitude.

