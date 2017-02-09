Madonna says she is “overjoyed” after adding two more faces to her growing brood of children.

The singer confirmed on Instagram yesterday (February 8) that she has adopted two twin sisters from Malawi.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family”, she wrote, alongisde a picture ofherself holding hands with the two as-yet unnamed children.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.

“Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

A court in Malawi granted Madonna custody of the two girls, whose names and ages remain unconfirmed, on Tuesday (February 7), the BBC reports.

Judge Fiona Mwale said the star could provide the children with “a luxurious, spacious and comfortable abode in an affluent neighbourhood”, of the US, and that although the 58-year-old was “above the age normally considered within the ranges of parenting”, she had proved herself to be of sound health.

“Her charity work brings her into contact with orphanages… and it was as a result of this contact that she felt compelled to fill a gap in their lives and open up her home to them,” the judge said.

Madonna already has two children from Malawi – 11-year-old David, adopted in 2006, and Mercy, also 11, adopted in 2009. She is also mother to 20-year-old Lourdes Ciccone Leon, 20, and Rocco Richie, 15, from previous relationships.

There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! ♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

