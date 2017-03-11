A poll has revealed that a majority of Americans oppose ‘bathrooms bills’ that require transgender people to use bathrooms that correspond with their birth-gender, rather than their gender identity.
Public Religion Research Institute released a poll on Friday (March 10) which found that 53% of the 2,000 people surveyed said they oppose the bills.
Around 40% said they support the bills while under 10% claim they had no opinion on the matter.
According to Reuters, the results also revealed that 65% of Democrats and 36% of Republicans oppose the bills.
The poll also found that acceptance for same-sex marriage is also growing as support for it has risen by 52% in three years.
The poll’s results come as Republican leaders in Texas are considering to follow North Carolina by requiring people to use the bathrooms matching their birth-gender.
The decision has sparked a number of protests across the state.
