Australia is currently undergoing a postal vote on same-sex marriage and a new poll suggests that the country has voted for marriage equality.

The poll of nearly 5000 people conducted by SkyNews ReachTel found that 64% of those surveyed had sent their ballot back and voted ‘Yes’, despite a previous poll suggesting that support for same-sex marriage was weakening.

The poll also found that 6% still plan on voting ‘Yes’ while 15.5% have already voted ‘No’.

In addition, less than 6% claim they will not participate in the vote and around 3% state they haven’t yet received their ballot.

If the figures are correct, it will be a win for the ‘Yes’ campaign which will lead to the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

It’s reported that 77% of Australians have already voted, but the survey is set to continue until November 7.

The controversial poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Anti-gay marriage supporters held a Straight Lives Matter rally, though almost no one turned up. Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has been forced to apologise after one voter noticed an ‘offensive’ word on his friend’s postal vote barcode.

Many Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

The result of Australia’s poll is set to be announced on November 15.

