Cosmetics company Maybelline has decided to begin 2017 by breaking new ground with the appointment of its first ever male brand ambassador.

Maybelline’s new That Boss Life campaign stars 25-year-old Manny Gutierrez, who began posting make-up tutorials on YouTube in 2014 under the pseudonym ‘MannyMua’ and has since amassed over 2 million followers on the video-sharing site. The American social media star appears in the campaign alongside female beauty blogger MakeupShayla.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Gutierrez said he was “honoured” and “thrilled”.

“Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me!” the 25-year-old added.

Maybelline’s move comes after competitor brand CoverGirl announced 17-year-old beauty blogger James Charles as its first male ambassador last October.

Both Charles and Gutierrez form part of a new wave of so-called social media ‘beauty boys’ – male makeup artists whose dramatic makeover videos and cosmetic tips are gaining large social media followings as traditional stereotypes surrounding gender image continue to be challenged.

In a profile with Marie Claire last summer, Gutierrez revealed his passion for cosmetics began in his youth.

“I wanted to play with eyeliner and makeup while other boys were playing with G.I. Joes,” he said. “So it was kind of tough for me because I didn’t really understand why I wanted to play with the ‘girl’ things rather than the ‘boy’ things.”

More stories:

CBB’s Austin shows off new leg tattoos, ends up revealing much more (NSFW)

Little Mix star dating Premier League footballer banned for saying gays should ‘burn’