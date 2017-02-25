Transgender woman, Sameera Krishnan, was “brutally murdered” in the city of Kuantan on Thursday (February 23).

According to the Human Rights Watch, Krishnan, who worked in a florist shop, was attacked with a knife and received wounds to her hands, arm, head and legs. She was also shot three times.

Reports claim that the attackers were three masked men who arrived in two cars.

A funeral for Krishnan was held on Friday, her birthday.

The police chief of Kuantan stated that the authorities have launched an investigation into the killing.

LGBT people in Malaysia are shunned and Malaysia is one of the only countries in the world that prosecutes individuals whose gender identity differs from the one assigned at birth.

While transgender were initially accepted in Malaysia, several laws in the 1980s began to chance that, criminalising transgender people.

Since then, violence, aggression and discrimination against transgender people has been vastly underreported because transgender people do not trust the police.

