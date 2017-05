Conan O’Brien showed off Dyson’s latest innovative product on his chat show this week.

Dubbed the Dyson Ball-blade, the chat show host described the joke product as a quick and easy way to get your package dry after a shower.

Great right? Well it got even better when they invited male model Daniel Rumfelt to demonstrate its effectiveness.

“The fastest, most hygienic way to achieve total dryness,” says a voice-over in the video. “Dry yourself completely in just 12 seconds…”

Watch the video below: