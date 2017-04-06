Spring has officially sprung, and in Attitude’s May issue – available to download and in shops now – models Brian Altemus, Chuck Junior and Nathaniel Visser are ready to show you the hottest trends as the year starts hotting up (fingers crossed).

Photographed by Zoe McConnell, the boys got into some high heels, loud patterns and denim all in the name of fashion. We may have tried on the DSquared heels ourselves and channelled our inner Naomi Smalls…

Styling: Joseph Kocharian

Grooming: Cassie Steward

Fashion assistant: Nick Byam

