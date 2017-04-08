A new documentary is hoping to break the stigma surrounding male rape.

In Vanessa McNeal’s new documentary The Voiceless, five men share their harrowing stories of being sexuality assaulted, and how they recovered from such a horrific experience.

“We live in a society that continues to state that sexual violence can’t and won’t happen to men,” explained the filmmaker.

Some of the men said that they felt “ashamed,” while others said that they “felt like someone is stealing something from me.”

Another added: “I just wanted to run away, and get away from everything.”

Male rape is more common than people think. According to the 2014 National Crime Survey, 38% of rape victims are male. Even more shockingly, 1 in 6 males become victims of sexual assault before their 18th birthday.

Watch the trailer for The Voiceless below:

“The Voiceless” Promo from PLVTO Pros on Vimeo.