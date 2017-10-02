The nights might be drawing in, but there’s a silver lining to all the doom and gloom: naked calendar season is officially upon us!

Yep, as the end of the year draws nearer, we’re already getting a taste of what’ll be hanging on the Attitude office noticeboard come January, and you’ll be pleased to know that the Dieux du Stade is back for another year – and looking hotter than ever.

Now in its ninth year, the stunning series, which translates to ‘Gods of the Stadium’ in English, sees some France’s biggest sporting heroes strip off for an eye-opening look at the body of world-class athlete – and this year, we gotta say, the theme seems to have gone rather, well, gay.

Shot by Greek photographer Errikos Andreou, the 2018 shoot features plenty of neon lighting, smoke machines, and glitter balls covering all the right places.

Basically, it looks like Saturday night at your local LGBT discotheque of choice.

The stars who’ve dared to go bare this year include former swimmer Camille Lacourt (swimming), French rbgy stars Maxime Mermoz Damien Chouly, Baptiste Serin, Djibril Camara, Terry Bouharaoua and Pierre-Gilles Lakafia, as well as World Handball Champions 2017, Nikola and Luka Karabatic and William Accambray.

Check out some of the highlights below, and be sure to pick up your copy of the calendar here.

dieuxdustade.com

