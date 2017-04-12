We’ve heard strip poker, but we could totally get into strip water skiing.

A video of a hunky stripper showing off his moves while racing along a river has gone viral on social media this week, and we can’t get enough.

Originally shared on @ugly_guys_club, the clip sees the mystery daredevil stripping down to his pants while hurtling along at a breakneck speed by the side of a boat.

This is the kind of watersport we can get into to.

Check him out below:

Why not the underwear too? Rude.

