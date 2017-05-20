The hugely popular Mamma Mia is returning for a sequel.

It’s been almost a decade since the original musical took the world by storm, and now producers have announced that Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will hit cinemas in 2018.

The new movie is expected to feature the majority of the original cast, which included the likes of Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan.

It’s set to feature songs that weren’t included the first time around, and Abba’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus have confirmed they’re joining the creative team once again.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be written and directed by Ol Parker, whose previous work includes the much-loved Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

The film is set to debut on July 20, 2018. Here’s hoping Dominic Cooper gets shirtless again.

The original was a huge success when it was released in 2008, and it amassed box office takings of over $600 million (£460m) from a $52 million (£39.9m) budget.