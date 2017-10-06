It’s been revealed that a man who deliberately infected lovers with HIV later taunted his victims with text messages and phone calls.

Hairdresser Daryll Rowe, 26, is currently on trial for meeting men on Grindr and sabotaging condoms to infect them with HIV.

A court was told that Rowe allegedly sent a text to a victim saying: “Maybe you have the fever. I came inside you and I have HIV LOL. Oops!”

The court also heard that Rowe called one of his victims and laughed while revealing his positive status.

He allegedly said: “I ripped the condom. You’re so stupid, you didn’t even know.”

Rowe has been charged with infecting four men with HIV and attempted to infect another six between October 2015 and December 2016.

According to the Guardian, Prosecutor Carolina Carberry QC, explained that Rowe was “diagnosed with HIV in Edinburgh in April 2015.”

“With full knowledge, putting others at risk, he embarked on what was a cynical and deliberate campaign to infect other men with the HIV virus. Unfortunately for some of the men he met, his campaign was successful.”

She continued: “He had numerous, casual sexual relationships with men he met via Grindr [and] he deceived each of those men into believing he was HIV negative. Many of them were sent abusive and mocking messages.”

All of Rowe’s alleged victims were granted lifetime anonymity by judge Christine Hensen, who also gave victims the option to give evidence from behind a screen so they won’t have to face Rowe in court.

The trial continues.

