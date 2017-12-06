Evgeny Pisemskiy has been honoured with the Elton John AIDS Foundation Award at the Winq Men of the Year Awards, in association with United Airlines.

Pisemskiy was presented with the award by EJAF Chairman David Furnish at the glitzy ceremony at Rosewood London on Wednesday (December 6).

The Moscow-based HIV activist working to tackle stigma surrounding the virus after discovering his own status shortly after the death of his mother.

After meeting his future-husband Georgy at a support group, Evgeny became the founder and Executive Director of Phoenix Plus, the only organisation in Russia focusing on the needs of MSM (men who have sex with men). The group won the Red Ribbon Award in 2008 for their vital and groundbreaking work.

Throughout his career as an activist, Pisemskiy has helped create four new organisations as well as support new activists who provide services for people living HIV.

Read more about Winq’s Men of the Year in their new bumper 212-page Winter issue. Buy in print, subscribe or download now.