A man has denied planning an act of terrorism and threatening to kill people at a gay pride event in Cumbria.

Ethan Stables, 19, admitted to possession of explosives when he appeared for a hearing a Leeds Crown Court last Friday (December 8), the BBC reports.

The unemployed teenager also pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing information likely to be useful to people preparing or committing acts of terrorism.

However, he denied charges of preparation of terrorist acts and making a threat to kill.

Stables, from Barrow, Cumbria, was arrested in June after allegedly threatening to kill people attending a gay pride night at the New World Order pub in Barrow.

It is alleged he made the threat to members of a Facebook group called ‘National Socialists Union standing against New World Order’, and carried reconnaissance on the pub in the weeks leading up to the event.

Judge Peter Collier QC remanded Stables in custody and said he will go on trial in Leeds on January 22.

