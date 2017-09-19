A man accidentally got his penis stuck in some weights at the gym this week.

The embarrassed man, from Germany, stuck his manhood into a dumbbell and ended up finding himself unable to retract it. As you do…

In his struggle to escape, he was forced to alert gym staff, who decided the best thing to do was to call the emergency services.

Firefighters showed up, and they spent the next three hours using a hydraulic tool to free the man from the 2.5kg weight.

THREE WHOLE HOURS.

It was so stressful for the man that he had to be sedated while the crew hacked their way through the dumbbell.

He was later taken to hospital, where after eight hours of surgery his manhood was saved.

The firefights shared an image of the weight on social media, and told followers to not attempt a similar action. No kidding!