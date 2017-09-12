A man got quite the shock after heading into hospital for a routine nose-job.

Neven Ciganovic, who was filming for a Channel 4 documentary about cosmetic surgery at the time, was left with priapism following his operation.

The unfortunate side effect meant that the 45-year-old, from Croatia, found himself with an unwanted and long-lasting erection.

He said: “I was in Iran for rhinoplasty for the documentary film that British Channel 4 is filming covering my life.

“We did not record the surgery but only the consultation sessions with the doctor. They gave me general anaesthesia and I reacted badly to it.

“I reside in Belgrade hospital since Friday. Unfortunately, I do not get analgesics because they do not give them to patients here, so I continue to suffer. I have to be at the hospital for five more days.”

Coganovic hopes that the mishap will be the start of an international career for himself – although we’re not quite sure why.

He said: “I look forward to a movie about myself. Channel 4 dedicated a whole episode about me. I think this is a big deal and I hope this is the start of my international career.”

You know what, if Jake Gyllenhaal or Alexander Skarsgard plays him then we’re down for that to be honest.