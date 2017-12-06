Patrick Gale has been honoured with the Culture Award, supported by Digby Fine English, at the Winq Men of the Year Awards, in association with United Airlines.

The acclaimed British novelist, 55, was presented with the award by Sherlock star Mark Gatiss at the glitzy ceremony at Rosewood London on Wednesday (December 6).

The youngest of four children, Gale’s father was the prison governor of HM Prison Camp Hill on the Isle of Weight and was brought up in and around prisons, which has subsequently influenced his work.

Throughout his career as a writer, Gale has written a total of 17 fiction and non-fiction books which cross and depict a family in different decades.

This year he also worked as a writer for BBC2’s Man In An Orange Shirt, which was inspired by the true story of his father’s secret male lover.

As well as that, he’s reviewed fiction, contributed to various anthologies, written for television, published a biography of Armistead Maupin and has written a short history of the Dorchester Hotel and chapters on Mozart’s piano.

