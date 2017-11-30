A 17-year-old boy is among five men those being questioned in Italy after the body of a man was found in a suitcase.

Hu Congliang, 20, is believed to have been dating one of the five in Modena, a city in northern Italy near Prato, where there is a very large Chinese community.

Police, who are questioning the five suspects responsible for the murder, believe the 17-year-old invited his friends to Congliang’s apartment where they suffocated him with a pillow and stuffed his body into a suitcase.

Deputy police chief Marcello Castello told local media: “From what we understand so far, the punitive mission was prompted by the photographs.”

“All five say they don’t speak Italian, which we don’t believe. They are all underage and have been utterly impassive. Just like their parents, who have been completely uncooperative.”

Asia One has reported that after the murder, the five boys said goodbye to Congliang’s mother, left the apartment and told her that he had left earlier on.

However, Conglian’s mother discovered the body after noticing the suitcase wasn’t in its usual spot.

One of the five men turned himself into police voluntarily while the other four were arrested.

More stories:

The secret world of cottaging explored in new photography exhibition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to meet people living with HIV in first public engagement as a couple