We’ve seen our fair share of public proposals over the years, but one romantic Australian man’s method of popping the question might just be the cheekiest yet.

Following Australia’s equal marriage ‘Yes’ vote on Wednesday (November 15), Melbourne-dwelling Mark Keevers went to support his partner Andrew at his local water polo match, which he’d decided was the perfect setting got a perfeclt-planned proposal.

At the conclusion of the Melbourne Surge squad’s match on Thurday, Mark walked out poolside to the sound of Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’, a song he later told The Star Observer was one of the couple’s favourites.

After putting a rainbow flag towel round Andrew’s shoulders, Mark asked him to marry him – with a little help from Andrew’s teammates, who stood in formation as they spelt out the words ‘Marry Me’ on their Speedo-clad behinds.

Image: @melbourne_surge

“He is just everything” Mark told The Star Observer as he spoke of his joy at getting engaged to his partner of nine months.

“He has this passion for everything he does. We have the same values, and want the same things, it’s perfect.

“The little things we disagree on – like the fact I hate coriander and he loves it – are not big.”

Mark also thanked his fellow countrymen for voting in favour of marriage equality in Australia’s non-binding postal survey on the issue.

“The Yes result is completely validating,” he said. “To see that people in my own country see me as legitimate and the same.”

“The proposal was timed accordingly – I thought, I’m going to get a Yes win in the postal survey and make sure he knows about it the next day.”

