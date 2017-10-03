The Washington Nationals baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates will forever be special for this gay couple.

Baseball fan Ty Fleming was attending the game last Friday (September 29) when his boyfriend, Tyler Garrison, shocked him with a proposal, which was all caught on camera.

On a break during the game, the audience was shown on the stadium’s giant screen, which slowly panned across the crowd before stopping on Fleming and Garrison.

Garrison pointed to the screen and the Nationals’ mascot, Screech the eagle, stepped up behind Fleming with a baseball.

As Fleming looks at the baseball, Garrison gets down on one knee to propose.

Fleming says yes and the two hug and kiss in celebration as Screech and the audience celebrate their newfound engagement.

OutSports reports that Garrison had planned the entire proposal with the Washington Nationals team, so it’s no wonder Screech was involved!

You can watch the cute proposal below:

