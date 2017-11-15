A gay couple got engaged live on television just minutes after the results for Australia’s same-sex marriage vote was announced.

James Brechney was captured by ABC News cameras proposing to his boyfriend of two years Stuart Henshell in Sydney’s Prince Alfred Park shortly after the announcement on Wednesday morning (November 15).

Before getting down on one knee, James told Stuart: “I love you with all my heart and I want to tell you something in front of the cameras.”

He then got down on one knee and asked the question: “Will you marry me?”

Henshell accepted the proposal by nodding repeatedly before sharing a kiss with his future husband.

“As terrible as this postal survey has been, the by-product has been this beautiful moment,” James told reporters after the emotional scenes were broadcast.

“We’ve been fighting for this for so long. We’ve been together for two and a half years and it’s just been a journey for us.”

After the proposal, Brechney took to social media to celebrate the news by sharing a clip of the adorable moment and writing: “The country said YES and so did my man!”

The couple were one of the many who discussed plans to marry following the vote, including a couple who had been together for 44 years.

There were emotional scenes up and down the country as the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that 61.6% of respondents in the non-binding postal survey had backed equality for gay couples.

Stars from Australia and beyond have been joining LGBT people and allies in celebrating the news online, as parliamentarians in the country being the process of making same-sex marriage a reality.

