Police have appealed for information after a man was repeatedly punched in violent homophobic attack outside a busy London station.

Scotland Yard said the 50-year-old victim sustained head injuries after being bombarded with homophobic abuse before beaten around the head at a bus stop outside Charing Cross rail station last month.

The suspects, who were described as white, in their 20s and wearing dark jackets, fled along The Strand towards Trafalgar Square after the assault, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the attack on Saturday, November 18 at around 9.30pm have been urged to contact Westminster Community Safety Unit via 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

