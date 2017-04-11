A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for luring a gay man to his death.

Kelly Schneider, who posed as an escort to murder 49-year-old Steven Nelson, will serve at least 28 years behind bars.

In April 2016, Steven was badly beaten, stripped naked and robbed near Lake Lowell in Nampa.

He then walked naked and without any footwear over a mile to the nearest house in a bid to get help, but sadly later died of his horrific injuries.

Following his death, it was discovered that Steven was lured to the spot where he was beaten after he responded to an online ad promising a sexual encounter with an escort.

Apologising for his crimes during his sentencing, Schneider told the court: “I understand that no matter what I do, I can never make right what I did wrong. … I’m not asking anybody for forgiveness, because I don’t deserve it.”

Speaking about his son’s horrific death, his father said in a statement: “In my imagination, I walk that mile over and over with Steven.”

“Steven wasn’t our gay brother. He was just our brother,” added his sister.

Schneider is one of four people who were charged with various crimes related to Steven’s tragic death.

More stories:

Andrew Rannalls defends HBO’s Looking: ‘It wasn’t supposed to represent every gay man’

Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s David Boreanaz used to get completely naked on set – a lot