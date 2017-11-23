An Australian man has been sentenced to five years and four months in jail after setting his boss on fire over alleged unwanted gay advances.

David Scott doused his boss, Anthony Charles Wray, in diesel fuel as he slept and then used a broomstick to throw a fireball into his caravan cabin.

According to The West, Scott was working for Wray as a shearer at a property in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region in July last year and was living in a neighbouring cabin at the time.

Scott, 32, had not been drinking at the time of the attack and his only explanation was that Wray had allegedly made unwanted homosexual advances towards him.

The court was told that Wray jumped to his feet after being doused and was hit in the chest by the fireball before he fled the cabin.

While escaping the inferno, Wray looked back and saw Scott standing beside the caravan holding the broomstick which was still alight.

District Court of WA Judge David Parry said: “You looked at him and said nothing.”

He described the incident as bizarre and potentially catastrophic for Wray, telling Scott: “The jury obviously did not accept your version of events.”

