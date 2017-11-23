A man has been jailed for two years after smashing a pint glass into another man’s face in an alleged homophobic attack.

Anjungi Lam, 35, was sentenced to two years in jail for the attack in south London on March 5, Gay Star News reports.

The victim, an unnamed 23-year-old man, arrived at The Kentish Drovers pub on Peckham High Street in Southwark holding hands with his boyfriend.

When the couple were ordering drinks, Lam reportedly rushed at them with a pint glass and smashed one of the men across the face.

The victim suffered cuts to his nose, lips and neck, endured a chipped tooth and damage to his cornea. Shards of flying glass also struck his boyfriend.

CCTV footage helped identify Lam quickly, who previously worked at the pub for three months before he was fired for lateness.

Investigating officer PC Lance Sharrock said the attack was “entirely unprovoked”.

“Lam did not know the victim or his partner, they had not spoken nor had any disagreement to provoke such a violent attack.”

She added: “Lam was quickly identified and I am pleased at his sentence which shows that incidents of this nature will not be tolerated.”

Lam was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm in June.

