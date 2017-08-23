On March 6 1995, a gay man revealed to a straight acquaintance on national television that he had a crush on him. Three days later, he was murdered by the same man.

Now, 22 years after Scott Amedure’s murder, Jonathan Schmitz has been released from prison.

During a 1995 episode of the US daytime chat show The Jenny Jones Show titled ‘Same Sex Secret Crushes’, Scott revealed to Jonathan in front of the studio audience that he had a crush on him. Jonathan was not aware of the nature of the show before he took part, only being told that an unknown person had a secret to tell him.

Before Jonathan was brought on the stage, Scott was asked by the show’s host Jones to describe sexual fantasies he had about Jonathan, who was then shown the clips. Jonathan seemed slightly embarrassed by the news of Scott’s crush, but seemed to take it well. Video footage of the segment was never aired as part of the show, but was later released as part of a documentary on the case.

Jonathan murdered Scott three days later after Scott allegedly left a ‘suggestive’ note on the door of Jonathan’s trailer. Jonathan subsequently confronted Scott and shot him twice in the chest, later confessing to the crime in a call to the police.

Jonathan was originally sentenced to 25-50 years behind bars for the murder, but he was granted parole at a hearing earlier this year and was released earlier this week.

Four years after his death, Scott’s family sued The Jenny Jones Show and the studios responsible for the programme for wrongful death. Their lawsuit alleged that the show engaged in ‘irresponsible and negligent’ behaviour in order to heighten the ‘scandal’ of the same-sex crushes. A jury awarded the family $25 million, but the verdict was later overturned.

