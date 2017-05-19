A man has appeared on mid-morning chat show This Morning to talk about his small penis.

Ant Smith joined Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the show to talk about the low self-esteem he has suffered as a result of having a small penis. He revealed that he is now ‘proud’ of his manhood.

When asked by Eamonn why Ant wanted to reveal this about himself, Ant replied: “anxiety grows in the dark.”

He rejects the term ‘micropenis’ to describe his own penis, because he believes it is a “specific medical term.” He went on to say that he doesn’t think the term is “very helpful” and said that it was a way of “labeling people”.

As part of the segment, two cutouts were used to demonstrate penis size. The one on the right represents the average penis, while the figure on the left shows Ant’s size.

The hosts discuss the difference in penis sizes between ‘resting’ and ‘extended’ with Ant and – in a particularly awkward moment – Ant approaches one of the cutouts and pulls the ‘penis’ through the opening to demonstrate its growth when erect.

According to figures presented on the show, the average erect penis is 5.16 inches, while Ant’s is 4.

Eamonn and Ruth used their best vocabulary gymnastics to avoid using words that may be deemed inappropriate for lunchtime television; instead using words like ‘fully extended’, and ‘working capacity’.

Responding to the ‘size is everything’ argument, Ant noted that sex doesn’t necessarily revolve around the penis. “I use more than just that part of my anatomy in my relationship with my beautiful wife,” he said. He added that his wife is “proud” of how open he is about his manhood.

Viewers of the show had a variety of responses from the show. Some were annoyed at the hosts for appearing to laugh during the interview. Terry said: “Eamon (sic) with a smirk on his face. It’s not the guys fault if he was born that way what could he have done. Brave man.”

@thismorning Eamon with a smirk on his face. It’s not the guys fault if he was born that way what could he have done. Brave man. — Terry (@TezNorth) May 19, 2017

@thismorning Emmon was being a bit harsh!! 😔 — Ciara Bennington (@CiaraBennington) May 19, 2017

@thismorning Couldn’t keep a straight face, sorry . — sharon elmes (@Russell39Elmes) May 19, 2017

@thismorning Not the size that matters it’s the way you use it — martine ❤❤ (@reevesmartine) May 19, 2017

Watch the whole interview below:



More stories:

Former Strictly star Gleb Savchenko shows off his package in revealing Instagram snap

The first reviews of ‘Wonder Woman’ are in …

