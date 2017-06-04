LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Manchester One Love benefit concert will go ahead despite last night’s terror attack in London, it has been confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police paid tribute to those affected in London as they announced the event at Old Trafford Cricket Ground would take place tonight as planned (June 4) with “additional security” in place.

Seven people were killed and at least 48 injured when three attackers used a white van to hit pedestrians on London Bridge last night (June 3), before stabbing people in nearby Borough Market.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “We’re deeply saddened to hear about last night’s horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.

“There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to assure the safety of everyone.

“We have dedicated resources at both events, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed.

“There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry.”

The One Love concert has been organised to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which aims to help the families of the 22 people killed in last month’s attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Grande, who spent time on Friday visiting fans injured in the attack, will take to the stage to honour those who died along with other stars including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

The 23-year-old pop star responded to last night’s attack in the capital on social media this morning, writing that she was “praying for London”.

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

The One Love convert will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One from 6pm tonight, Sunday June 4.