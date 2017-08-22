It’s time to squeeze into your heels once again, because Manchester Pride is back this Bank Holiday weekend to ensure a summer of Pride ends with a bang.

Tens of thousands are expected to turn out for the annual celebration of LGBT+ love in the north-west, which has a theme of Class of 2017: The Graduation Parade.

A full four days of festivities is set to kick off on Friday 25 August, with events taking place around the city and some of the UK’s biggest music acts taking to the stage at The Big Weekend in the city centre. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the party…

What route does the Pride Parade take?

The parade kicks off at on Saturday 26 August at an earlier time this year of 12.30pm. While there’s no set finish, the parade itself is expected to last about two hours – though you’ll want to arrive early to ensure you get a good viewing spot.

The parade starts on Liverpool Road, before turning onto Deansgate, Peter Street and down towards Portland Street through the Village before heading to the Whitworth Street to Fairfield Street.

There will also be a candlelit vigil on Sunday 28 August in Sackville Gardens to remember those lost to the HIV virus.

The Big Weekend

Manchester Pride’s flagship event will see some of the biggest names in music take to the stage in Manchester’s world-famous gay village. The event is ticketed, with full weekend tickets starting at £28.50 and day tickets available at a lesser rate.

The Thomas Cook Airlines USA Stage

Friday

7pm – Screw the DJ, followed by Tacet

8pm – Saara Aalto

8.45pm – Pixie Lott

9.45pm – G-A-Y presents Melanie C

Saturday

4.45pm – Gok Wan DJ set

5.50pm – Lisa Maffia

6.20pm – N-Trance

7pm – Kelli-Leigh

7.35pm – Ultra Nate

7.50pm – Cutmore

8.15pm – Blonde

9.45pm – Example & DJ Wire

Sunday

DJ – Kriss Herbert

3.15pm – Valerio Lysander

3.50pm – Me and Deboe

4.35pm – Lucy Whittaker

5.15pm – Girli

6.05pm – Yes Lad

6.35pm – Starley

7.30pm – Will Heard

8.30pm – Louisa Johnson

9.30pm – G-A-Y presents Clean Bandit

Monday

3.40pm – Frankie Furlow

4.05pm – Divinia De Campo

4.30pm – Ruby Murray

5.05pm – Danny Beard

5.35pm – 5 to 5

5.55pm – Seann Miley Moore

6.30pm – Lucy Spraggan

7.15pm – 5 After Midnight

8pm – Liberty X Girls

The Sackville Gardens Boutique Stage

Friday – Manbears Stage

Sal Ford hosts

7pm – Manchester Big Gay Band

7.20pm – Paul Walker

7.45pm – Drag Roulette

8.10pm – Wolf

9pm – Ross Alexander

Saturday – Heather Peace presents

5.15pm – Anne-Marie Sanderson

5.40pm – Mary Spender

6.05pm – Fuzzy Jones

6.30pm – The Coaltown Daisies

7.05pm – Lots Holloway

7.50pm – Sarah Walk

8.40pm – Heather Peace

Sunday – Sound of the Village

Lee Starr hosts

2.10pm – Gendertonic

2.40pm – Wolfy

2.35pm – Just Alfie

3pm – Rachel Kelly

3.10pm – Krystal Kane

3.20pm – Nanna

3.35pm – PJ Robinson

4pm – Gregg Morton

4.25pm – Bonnie Bon Qui Qui

4.50pm – Bar Pop

5.15pm – Cody Frost

6.05pm – Lucas Primmer

6.30pm – Nick Celino

6.55pm – Tuscan Sun

7.20pm – Belinda Scandal

7.45pm – Kelly Wilde

8.15pm – Nolan

8.50pm – Katrina and the Waves

Monday – Sparkle Stage

2pm – Simply Known as Alex

2.20pm – Kicking Jenny

2.40pm – Handsome Molly

3pm – Camden Rushton

3.40pm – Nina Kvasnik

4pm – Jojo McClay

4.20pm – Geri Love

4.50pm – Dee Chanelle

Gaydio Dance Arena

Friday

7pm – Tacet

8pm – DJ Paulette

9pm – Danielle Moore (Crazy P DJ Set)

10.15pm – Simian Mobile Disco DJ set

Saturday

6pm – Kriss Herbert

7pm – Jodie Harsh

8pm – Jeremy Healy

9.15pm – Anton Powers

10.30pm – Danny Howard

Sunday

6.30pm – Sian Bennett

7.45pm – Shaun J Wright

9pm – Ben Pearce

10.30pm – Faithless DJ Set

Where to stay

Manchester boasts a range of hotels that will be putting up Pride-goers over the weekend.

For those looking to spend the weekend in the lap of luxury, the 5-star Radisson Blu Edwardian in the iconic Free Trade Hall will be getting into the spirit of Pride with a Gaydio Event on its grounds on Saturday 26 August from 12pm-4pm.

The hotel is also offering the chance to win a luxury stay, dinner and champagne at Opus One for 2 people as part of their #BeeProud @RBEHotels compeititon. To enter, simply share your Pride moments with them using the hasthag #BeeProud and tagging @RBEHotels.

The Radisson Blu Edwardian will also be hosting a #BeeProud of Manchester Afternoon Tea, with the proceeds being shared with the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund launched after the Manchester bombing in partnership with the British Red Cross and the Manchester Pride Charity.

Stays start at £165 per room per night including bed and breakfast. You can book online securely or call the reservations team on 0161 835 8914 quoting ‘PRIDE’.

How to get there

There are lots of affordable options if you’re planning to travel to Manchester via coach or train, but book early to ensure you get the best deal possible.

If you’re travelling by bus, National Express offer advance fares from just £18.10 one-way from London.

You can also book advance tickets via thetrainline.com/farefinder or nationalrail.co.uk.

For more information visit manchesterpride.com. Grab your tickets for The Big Weekend festival here.

