Marc Almond will perform at the first ever UK Pride as part of Hull UK City of Culture 2017’s LGBT 50 events marking the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

The Soft Cell star and ‘Tainted Love’ singer will perform in the city on Saturday 22 July as Pride in Hull hosts one of the the liveliest and most colourful Pride festivities the city has ever seen.

Pride in Hull spokesperson, Graham Jenkinson said: “Pride in Hull is going to be absolutely spectacular this year and we’re delighted to announce Marc as our first headliner. He’s an icon of pop music and we know he’ll put on a fantastic show that people will remember for years to come.

“We’ll announce more details about what we have planned for this year’s event in the coming weeks and months, including lots more acts performing on the main stage – there will definitely be something for everyone!”

Pride in Hull is inviting the community to help contribute to the exhibition which celebrates the 2017 theme ‘Through the Decades.’

The exhibition plans to take the community on a journey from life before the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales in 1967 and highlight what has changed in Hull in the intervening 50 years.

The celebrations have also been expanded for 2017, with a range of activities taking place in the week after – including a film festival and a photography exhibition.

Throughout the week, there will be exhibitions, socials, debates and more, offering an opportunity celebrate Hull’s LGBT+ community and heroes past and present. There will also be a celebration of LGBT+ film supported by the British Film Institute with Hull Independent Cinema.

To find out more visit prideinhull.co.uk.

More stories:

Men of ‘Moonlight’ star in new Calvin Klein underwear campaign

Paul O’Grady recalls the horror of the Aids crisis in brand new Attitude Heroes podcast